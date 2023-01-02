Man arrested for New Year's Day killing of Gauteng cop

In another case, Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four men after an off-duty policeman was killed at his home last week.
A man accused of murdering a Gauteng police officer during a stop-and-search operation on New Year’s Day has been arrested.
W/O Ntshidi Marutla, 52, was disarmed and stabbed to death during the operation in Rosettenville, while a colleague was wounded during the attack and hospitalised.
“Within hours of the commission of the crime, one male suspect was linked to the murder scene and arrested by member’s of the Johannesburg Central police station. He was found in possession of the murder weapon and the deceased member’s service pistol.
“At the time of his death, W/O Marutla had 30 year’s service, having joined the organisation in 1992. He was attached to the Moffatview police station,” said Brig Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson.
In another case, Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four men after an off-duty policeman was killed at his home last week.
“W/O Anton Seeber, a detective attached to the Linden police station, was asleep when gunmen entered his home demanding his service pistol.
“He was shot dead and robbed of his belongings, including his service pistol. Police are requesting the co-operation of communities in the area to come forward with information to assist police in apprehending those responsible for the murder,” said Mathe.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola expressed concern at attacks and killing of police officers.
“We are consistently implementing our police safety strategy and plan to ensure the safety of members on and off duty. Communities need to also come on board and play an active role in handing over or sharing information on known criminals.”
