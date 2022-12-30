Babes Wodumo, widow of the late musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, has publicly forgiven her mother-in-law following years of family feud.
Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, kissed and made up with Mampintsha's mother Zama Gumede at the late star's funeral held on Friday at the Durban ICC.
Wearing a white flowy outfit and a blonde weave, Babes Wodumo took to the podium flanked by family and industry friends. She paused for a few minutes in front of the microphone while the song Ngithethelele Nkosi blared in the background.
“To my mother-in-law I'd like to say I forgive all your sins because I'm from a Christian family. Let's put behind everything that has happened between us,” said Babes Wodumo before she stepped off the podium and went to hug and kiss Gumede and her relatives.
Babes Wodumo ends years of family feud with her in-laws
Image: Unsizi Media (UMEDIA)
The rift between the singer and the Gumedes has often landed with unflattering videos with nasty exchanges between the two (Babes Wodumo and Gumede) on social media. Gumede had previously publicly accused Babes Wodumo of disrespecting her and controlling her son. Gumede also disapproved of the celebrity couple's union. This led to Babes Wodumo threatening to beat her up but they eventually made up.
However, their reconciliation was short-lived when Gumede and some of her relatives accused Babes Wodumo's family of preventing them from viewing Mampintsha's body at the mortuary this week.
Mampintsha died on Christmas Eve at Durdoc Hospital in KZN after he suffered a stroke a week before.
