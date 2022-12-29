His father-in-law and Babes Wodumo’s father Bishop Welcome Simelane said he was proud of Mampintsha’s accomplishments and for making his daughter a superstar.
WATCH | Mourners dance as they pay tribute to Mampintsha
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Mourners hit the dance floor and sang during the memorial service for kwaito star Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo on Thursday.
The eThekwini Community Church (ECC) in Durban was packed with family, music colleagues and fans.
Mampintsha, who was a member of Big Nuz, the popular award-winning group started in Umlazi, died in Durban on Saturday.
He was married to Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and they had a one-year-old son popularly known as “Sponge”.
During the service, Babes Wodumo danced with other mourners to Big Nuz's latest song Ngeke Ngivume.
Mampintsha’s father Thembinkosi Maphumulo urged mourners not to cry but celebrate his son's life and the legacy he left behind.
Maphumulo said Mampintsha was sick for a short while before dying.
“I’m sorry for being emotional or if I seem lost, but Mandla was my only child. His death has left my heart bleeding and in pain. The way he passed away was not pleasing to me as he was sick for while and after that, he passed away. He spoke to me before he passed away and promised me he believes in God. he had faith in getting better and God had another plan.
“He loved music from an early age and in the church he was in the choir. As I see you all dance, I also want to dance with you and show you I also listen to his music.”
His father-in-law and Babes Wodumo’s father Bishop Welcome Simelane said he was proud of Mampintsha’s accomplishments and for making his daughter a superstar.
Simelane said Mampintsha not only loved his daughter but made sure he empowers and grows her to be on the same level as him.
“I thank him for leaving me a grandson, Sponge. Mampintsha played a huge role in Babes’ music career. I thank him for that because he supported and groomed my child to be the star she is today.”
The last surviving member of Big Nuz, Mzi Tshomela, popularly known as “Danger”, said Mampintsha’s death did not mean the end for the group.
He will still produce music though Mampintsha and Sbu “R-Mashesha” Khomo are no more.
Khomo died on August 7 2015.
“We had a good life together and we shared laughter as we all had a lot of energy. Mampintsha was very smart and very creative. One thing we always fought with DJ Tira [Mthokozisi Khathi] about was that we were always late, but Mampintsha was worse at keeping time. It's painful that all my friends are gone and they are leaving me one by one,” said Tshomela.
DJ Tira tells mourning Babes Wodumo to get out of her comfort zone
DJ Tira said he never imagined he would be saying his final goodbyes to Mampintsha.
“My heart is still in pain, even now. But what will make us strong and keep our heads up is the love that you give us, the love you give to the families. That this place is full means you loved Mampintsha and the work he was doing. He was so creative and I do not know any artist who was creative like Mampintsha. He will be remembered,” he said.
He urged Babes Wodumo to continue to work hard and make sure she continues to produce music and go to the top.
The funeral service will be held at the ICC in Durban on Friday.
