Memorial for Boksburg tanker blast victims as death toll rises to 34

Thirty-four candles were lined up at the front of the Boksburg Civic Centre on Friday morning in remembrance of those who were killed by the gas tanker explosion last week.
The Gauteng government held a mass memorial service for those who lost their lives when the tanker exploded under a railway bridge.
While the death toll was 26 on Wednesday, it has since increased, the Gauteng health department confirmed.
Spokesperson Motaletale Modiba confirmed the number of deaths has increased to 34.
“At the time of this memorial, we are still collating their details,” he told TimesLIVE.
A slideshow revealed the names of the deceased, with the youngest being Patience Girl Nama, who was born in 2017. One of the 34 has not yet been identified.
Image: Gauteng Department of Health
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Tania Campbell confirmed that many were fighting for their lives in hospital.
“While we are reeling from the loss of lives, it is crucial we are mindful of those who are fighting for their lives and the impact it could have on their families,” she said.
Rows of grieving family members filled the seats designated for those who lost their relatives. Tears, sadness and pain were visible while they sat quietly, with many not joining the hymns.
Families, Ekurhuleni emergency personnel and staff members from Tambo Memorial Hospital were in attendance.
Image: Gauteng Department of Health
Eleven healthcare workers were among those killed when the flames from the blast spread towards neighbouring areas, including the Tambo Memorial Hospital.
Hospital CEO Zenzo Ndabula said he would never forget the catastrophe.
“We heard the screams. We saw and heard the explosions. There are some who are struggling to come and asking themselves ‘Are we safe? Where is the next explosion going to come from? Is it safe for us to go to work’?”
He said it was only on Thursday and Friday that certain units were reopened. He said the antenatal unit had shattered windows but started functioning on Thursday. The hospital’s operating theatres were functioning on Friday.
“We will not forget what happened and we will not forget the role our colleagues played in the service of humanity [treating the injured]. It is painful for us to go forward but we are health professionals and we are called to serve humanity, to care for the sick, to promote health and alleviate pain and suffering.”
IN PICS | Bereaved relatives could not hold back tears as Boksburg gas tanker explosion victims are remembered
The Gauteng government recently estimated the damage could cost R18m to repair.
However, this was a premature announcement, said the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa).
Provincial Denosa chairperson Simphiwe Gada said a thorough investigation has to be conducted first. He called on government leaders to not use this opportunity for corruption, a statement which had the crowd clapping and cheering in support.
“The damage to the infrastructure should not be an opportunity for looting like we have seen at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. We have already seen, in a short space of time, people announcing R18m to sort the damage. We want to repeat this tragedy must not be used as an opportunity to steal.”
TimesLIVE
