It will be followed by a funeral service at the ICC in Durban on Friday.
The premier's office on Wednesday said it would work with the eThekwini municipality to provide support to the family for the burial.
While the gesture was applauded by many, others, including radio star Hulisani Ravele, questioned why the government was spending money on citizens' funerals.
Mampintsha gained fame as part of the musical group Big Nuz.
The group's R Mashesha died in August 2017.
West Ink Records manager Sbu Ncube said the star's family are taking it one day at a time.
Pictures of a visibly upset Babes Wodumo were shared online, amid reports she allegedly learnt about her husband's death on social media.
Newszroom Afrika reported Mampintsha's family is fuming after a nurse broke the news without informing the family first.
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Mampintsha
Friends, fans and family packed the eThekwini Community Church (ECC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday to pay tribute to musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.
The 40-year-old died in a Durban hospital at the weekend.
He was admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban for treatment after suffering a minor stroke. He was then transferred to Durdoc Hospital in Durban Central.
The service will be streamed online so fans from around the world can participate in a celebration of Mampintsha's life.
It will be followed by a funeral service at the ICC in Durban on Friday.
The premier's office on Wednesday said it would work with the eThekwini municipality to provide support to the family for the burial.
While the gesture was applauded by many, others, including radio star Hulisani Ravele, questioned why the government was spending money on citizens' funerals.
Mampintsha gained fame as part of the musical group Big Nuz.
The group's R Mashesha died in August 2017.
West Ink Records manager Sbu Ncube said the star's family are taking it one day at a time.
Pictures of a visibly upset Babes Wodumo were shared online, amid reports she allegedly learnt about her husband's death on social media.
Newszroom Afrika reported Mampintsha's family is fuming after a nurse broke the news without informing the family first.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos