×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Wet Christmas predicted for most parts of the country

23 December 2022 - 10:32
Wet weather conditions can be expected in most parts of the country on Christmas Day. File photo.
Wet weather conditions can be expected in most parts of the country on Christmas Day. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The South African Weather Service has forecast wet conditions for most parts of the country on Christmas Day.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said showers and thundershowers can be expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the south coast of the Western Cape on Christmas Day.

According to Mahlangu, the wet weather will continue into the Day Of Goodwill. 

Wet conditions are expected to begin on Friday in the eastern parts of the Free State and Eastern Cape. 

“A yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements,  roads, low-lying areas and bridges, localised damage to property and livelihood and vehicle accidents are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday,” Mahlangu said.

TimesLIVE

Brace yourself, KZN, you're in for three months of wet weather

KwaZulu-Natal is in for more rain for the next three months, says the South African Weather Service.
News
1 week ago

Joburg residents losing patience after days without power in some areas

While inclement weather conditions continue in parts of Gauteng, several areas in Johannesburg remain without power as City Power battles to attend ...
News
1 week ago

Rain forecast for most parts of SA over the next week

With the exception of parts of Northern and Western Cape, most parts of the country will experience wet weather for the next seven days, according to ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...