The South African Weather Service has forecast wet conditions for most parts of the country on Christmas Day.
Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said showers and thundershowers can be expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the south coast of the Western Cape on Christmas Day.
According to Mahlangu, the wet weather will continue into the Day Of Goodwill.
Wet conditions are expected to begin on Friday in the eastern parts of the Free State and Eastern Cape.
“A yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges, localised damage to property and livelihood and vehicle accidents are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday,” Mahlangu said.
TimesLIVE
Wet Christmas predicted for most parts of the country
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The South African Weather Service has forecast wet conditions for most parts of the country on Christmas Day.
Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said showers and thundershowers can be expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the south coast of the Western Cape on Christmas Day.
According to Mahlangu, the wet weather will continue into the Day Of Goodwill.
Wet conditions are expected to begin on Friday in the eastern parts of the Free State and Eastern Cape.
“A yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges, localised damage to property and livelihood and vehicle accidents are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday,” Mahlangu said.
TimesLIVE
Brace yourself, KZN, you're in for three months of wet weather
Joburg residents losing patience after days without power in some areas
Rain forecast for most parts of SA over the next week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos