Brace yourself, KZN, you're in for three months of wet weather
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
KwaZulu-Natal is in for more rain for the next three months.
This was the word from the South African Weather Service (Saws) at a briefing with provincial disaster management officials on Monday.
The warning comes after most parts of the province — still recovering from the floods of April and May — were hit by torrential rains on Sunday and Monday, which resulted in widespread damage to homes but no fatalities.
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the inclement weather is expected to abate until Thursday, but heavy rain is due at the weekend.
“The weather service has cautioned us that for the next three months the province is likely to receive more rain,” she said.
“The disaster teams have been placed on full alert and all joint operation centres activated. A few incidents were reported from different district municipalities, but no fatalities were reported.”
She said 10 houses in the uMngeni local municipality were partially damaged, while a mudslide was reported at La Mercy, on the north coast, where 30 to 40 houses were impacted.
Ten homes in the Ndwedwe municipality were also affected.
“Midmar and Henley Dams in Msunduzi local municipality are reported to be overflowing and there is a potential risk to households downstream. The municipalities are raising awareness and monitoring the situation.
“The teams and joint operations centres will remain on full alert to intervene. We appeal to communities to heed the weather warnings and respond to advice from authorities in the interest of their safety,” said Dube-Ncube.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sihle Zikalala said the provincial joint operations committee will meet daily until the rains have subsided “to take stock of any incidents”.
“This will provide an opportunity for the province to get a 'global picture', while also identifying areas that might need provincial intervention,” he said.
“The provincial disaster management centre is expecting to receive reports three times daily from regional managers to ensure interventions are expedited.”
