Wet weather conditions will continue in Gauteng over the weekend, with disruptive rainfall expected in the southern parts of the province on Sunday.
Senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service Jan Vermeulen said cloudy conditions with scattered showers will continue over most parts of Gauteng during the weekend.
He said scattered showers will persist on Friday and Saturday, while other provinces should not expect severe weather conditions.
On Thursday night heavy rain fell over parts of Johannesburg. Several major roads were flooded in Roodepoort, Soweto and Krugersdorp.
Wet weekend on the cards for Gauteng
Image: Sipho @Sipho_msiphoz via Twitter
Wet weather conditions will continue in Gauteng over the weekend, with disruptive rainfall expected in the southern parts of the province on Sunday.
Senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service Jan Vermeulen said cloudy conditions with scattered showers will continue over most parts of Gauteng during the weekend.
He said scattered showers will persist on Friday and Saturday, while other provinces should not expect severe weather conditions.
On Thursday night heavy rain fell over parts of Johannesburg. Several major roads were flooded in Roodepoort, Soweto and Krugersdorp.
TimesLIVE
Severe weather warning for parts of Limpopo
Trees toppled, walls collapsed and roads flooded as storms wreak havoc in Joburg
Clearwater Mall confirms ‘minor roof damage’ caused by storms on Monday
Weather to determine if search for Jukskei drowning victims can continue
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos