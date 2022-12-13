2,000 households affected by flooding in Joburg
More rain expected throughout the week
By Mpho Koka and Noxolo Sibiya - 13 December 2022 - 07:45
While the City of Johannesburg investigates how a private developer was allowed to build over 100 houses on a wetland in Protea Glen, dozens of homeowners across the city were picking up pieces following a trail of destruction caused by flooding.
At least 2,000 households have been affected by flooding, according to human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who visited various flood-hit areas in Soweto. The city reported that sinkholes had appeared in roads leading to their closure and some bridges were swept away. More than 60 people who were displaced by the flash floods from Nancefields were accommodated at a community hall...
2,000 households affected by flooding in Joburg
More rain expected throughout the week
While the City of Johannesburg investigates how a private developer was allowed to build over 100 houses on a wetland in Protea Glen, dozens of homeowners across the city were picking up pieces following a trail of destruction caused by flooding.
At least 2,000 households have been affected by flooding, according to human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who visited various flood-hit areas in Soweto. The city reported that sinkholes had appeared in roads leading to their closure and some bridges were swept away. More than 60 people who were displaced by the flash floods from Nancefields were accommodated at a community hall...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos