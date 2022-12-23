A teenager who drowned at Durban’s North Beach last Saturday was buried in her home village Sankontshe, near Hammarsdale, on Thursday.
At least three people drowned, 17 were injured and about 100 people received first aid after they were caught in a rip tide at the packed beach.
In an emotional ceremony attended by pupils from Gabi Gabi High School, community members bade farewell to Sbongakonke Ntsele, 16, saying they had been “torn” by her death.
Speaking on behalf of neighbours and the maidens group Ntsele was part of, Doris Ndlovu said: “I am still in disbelief. When Sbonga’s family told me about this I thought they were telling lies.
“I cannot imagine the pain they are going through. I am 61 and very fearful about losing any of my children.
“Sbonga’s mum said her daughter had been swallowed by the ocean, together with other people.”
Ndlovu painted a glowing picture of the teenager’s life and said she had played a central role in the maidens group.
During the funeral service the maidens sang traditional songs.
Ndlovu, who groomed Ntsele, said she had harboured great dreams for her as she was the “epitome of what the life of a young, obedient girl should be”.
North Beach drowning victim laid to rest at emotional funeral
Image: Supplied
KZN premier calls for full investigation into Durban beach drowning tragedy
Ntsele’s best friend, Akhona Langa, 16, said they had been inseparable.
“Every time I would invite her to sleep over at my house, she would tell me she needed to get permission from her family and her mom. She loved her mom,” said Langa.
The teenager struggled to hold back her tears, saying the loss of her friend came at the beginning of their school holidays.
“I was the one who suggested we go to the beach. I am being eaten by guilt. Maybe if I had not asked her mom to go to the beach we would not be here today,” said Langa.
She recounted the horror of learning about her friend’s death in the rip current.
“I survived but this was not easy. I am torn by this.”
She said her friend planned to follow a career in health sciences.
“It is going to be difficult going back to school. She was my only friend. I can barely eat.”
Gabi Gabi High deputy principal Zilungile Malinga said this was a big loss for the school.
She said Ntsele had been part of the science stream.
“We expected a lot from her because she was studying subjects required by the country. We are here to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences, but we believe what happened is God’s will,” said Malinga.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Durban Central police are investigating the drownings.
The tragedy cast a spotlight on the training and accreditation of lifeguards at the Durban beachfront, with ActionSA calling for the closure of beaches.
TimesLIVE
