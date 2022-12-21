Multiple accidents as rain persists in Durban

Persistent rain in greater Durban resulted in flooded roads and multiple accidents on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said teams were “very busy this morning in the wet conditions in the Durban and surrounding areas”.
“Paramedics have attended to multiple collisions all over the province, including Fields Hill.”
A number of crashes occurred on the M19 due to slippery road conditions. In Jacobs, south of Durban, Jacobs Road was partially flooded.
At 7.30am a vehicle loaded with workers plunged down an embankment on the M19.
“Seven people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical and, once stabilised, were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”
Jamieson urged motorists to drive cautiously.
“We have already treated and transported multiple casualties from different collisions this morning,” he said.
