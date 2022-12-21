×

South Africa

Multiple accidents as rain persists in Durban

21 December 2022 - 12:39
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
This vehicle transporting workers plunged down an embankment on the M19 on Wednesday morning.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Persistent rain in greater Durban resulted in flooded roads and multiple accidents on Wednesday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said teams were “very busy this morning in the wet conditions in the Durban and surrounding areas”.

“Paramedics have attended to multiple collisions all over the province, including Fields Hill.”

A number of crashes occurred on the M19 due to slippery road conditions. In Jacobs, south of Durban, Jacobs Road was partially flooded.

At 7.30am a vehicle loaded with workers plunged down an embankment on the M19.

“Seven people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical and, once stabilised, were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Jamieson urged motorists to drive cautiously.

“We have already treated and transported multiple casualties from different collisions this morning,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Five killed in Durban crash

Five people, including a four-year-old girl, were killed in another crash on the N2 near Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Sunday evening.
News
2 days ago

Seven killed in minibus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

Seven people were killed in a crash on the N3 between Bergville and Tugela Plaza on Sunday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

RTMC warns of heavy road law enforcement during festive season

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned that law enforcement will be out in full force during the festive season to ensure ...
News
6 days ago

Family crash while trying to avoid protest on N2 freeway in Durban

A late night protest on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres ...
News
1 week ago

