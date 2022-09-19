×

South Africa

New archaeological site discovered inside Kruger Park

Experts, students from Tukkies study artefacts found at Letaba River

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 19 September 2022 - 07:24

Evidence of past activities is preserved at a new archaeological site at the Kruger National Park.

Archaeology students from the University of Pretoria, led by Dr Alexzandra Antonites, have embarked on a journey to make more discoveries. ..

