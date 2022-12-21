×

South Africa

Mkhize returns to NEC, Gordhan out in the cold

21 December 2022 - 16:52
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
After his failed bid to become ANC president, Zweli Mkhize made it into the party's NEC. File photo
After his failed bid to become ANC president, Zweli Mkhize made it into the party's NEC. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is among the high-profile ANC leaders who failed to make it into the party's powerful structure, the national executive committee.

His name was not among the newly elected NEC members announced on Wednesday by electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe.

THE FULL LIST OF ANC ADDITIONAL NEC 

Phumulo Masualle, who was defeated by Fikile Mbalula for the position of secretary-general, has made the NEC cut, along with Zweli Mkhize, defeated by Cyril Ramaphosa in his bid to become party president.

Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina, who also lost their attempt at controlling the ANC purse, have also made it.

