A KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby to death after giving birth in a shopping centre toilet on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were on the scene at a shopping centre in the Sundumbili area.
“A call was received after a woman had apparently given birth in the toilets at the centre. On arrival of paramedics, a woman was found holding the body of a dead baby.
“On investigation it was confirmed the woman had given birth to the baby in the shopping centre toilets but had then apparently stabbed the baby to death with an unknown object,” she said.
“Sundumbili SAPS are on the scene to investigate. The woman has been taken into custody.”
TimesLIVE
KZN mother allegedly stabs newborn to death after giving birth in shopping centre toilet
Image: supplied by IPSS Medical Rescue
