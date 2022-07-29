×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No garbage collectors as stench engulfs townships

Informal dumpsites torment residents

29 July 2022 - 08:08
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Some townships in Ekurhuleni have been turned into dump sites as residents struggle to deal with rubbish that has not been collected for as long as a year.

Alliance Ext 9 residents in Benoni say their waste has not been collected in nearly a year, while those in various parts of Daveyton claim to have been last serviced in February...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial