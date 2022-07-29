No garbage collectors as stench engulfs townships
Informal dumpsites torment residents
Some townships in Ekurhuleni have been turned into dump sites as residents struggle to deal with rubbish that has not been collected for as long as a year.
Alliance Ext 9 residents in Benoni say their waste has not been collected in nearly a year, while those in various parts of Daveyton claim to have been last serviced in February...
