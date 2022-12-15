Yengeni, however, responded by proving his criminal record had been expunged. Motlanthe made a U-turn and gave Yengeni the nod to participate in the upcoming party elections.
These are some of the juicy bits Rams Mabote in this week's Taking the Rams by the Horns podcast digests as well as discussing how "naughty child in the ANC" Carl Niehaus, who claimed to have been the party's member for more than four decades, was expelled from the movement.
Rams opines that President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to take over parliament in the same manner in which his predecessor and scandal-prone Jacob Zuma did only a few years ago. The national assembly this week voted that Ramaphosa should not be subjected to an impeachment hearing with his 'Rottweilers' Fikile Mbalula, Gwede Mantashe and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula saving the day.
Former ANC NEC member Mbhazima Shilowa, who was a guest on the show, went into detail on why Ramaphosa was still SA president and explained why he will remain at the helm post the party's national conference. Rams also gives the lowdown on the World Cup and concludes giving reasons on why we would never attend weddings.
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Ramaphosa's 'Rottweillers' unleashed as he takes party back to Zuma years
Image: Darren Stewart
There was drama in the days leading up to the ANC's national conference as the ANC disqualified those who have in the past been convicted of serious crimes from contesting leadership positions.
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and party stalwart Tony Yengeni received "love letters" from ANC electoral committee head Kgalema Motlanthe barring them from the future leadership contests.
To subscribe for free future episodes, go here.
Yengeni, however, responded by proving his criminal record had been expunged. Motlanthe made a U-turn and gave Yengeni the nod to participate in the upcoming party elections.
These are some of the juicy bits Rams Mabote in this week's Taking the Rams by the Horns podcast digests as well as discussing how "naughty child in the ANC" Carl Niehaus, who claimed to have been the party's member for more than four decades, was expelled from the movement.
Rams opines that President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to take over parliament in the same manner in which his predecessor and scandal-prone Jacob Zuma did only a few years ago. The national assembly this week voted that Ramaphosa should not be subjected to an impeachment hearing with his 'Rottweilers' Fikile Mbalula, Gwede Mantashe and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula saving the day.
Former ANC NEC member Mbhazima Shilowa, who was a guest on the show, went into detail on why Ramaphosa was still SA president and explained why he will remain at the helm post the party's national conference. Rams also gives the lowdown on the World Cup and concludes giving reasons on why we would never attend weddings.
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: How Ramaphosa got ANC trapped in the Phala Phala cow dung
PODCAST | Rams by the Horns: Mabote takes us to the drama filled home of Nomaindia Mfeketo, SA's ambassador to US
Rams to provide laughter over harrowing daily news
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos