×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Body of cop who died in Soweto floods recovered

By TImesLIVE - 11 December 2022 - 15:28
Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka who died during the flash floods in Soweto was an in-transit VIP Protector. He had 15 years’ service having joined SAPS in 2007.
Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka who died during the flash floods in Soweto was an in-transit VIP Protector. He had 15 years’ service having joined SAPS in 2007.
Image: Supplied/ SAPS

Two days after his disappearance, police have confirmed that the body of a policeman who died during the flash floods in Soweto was found on Sunday. 

Brig Athlenda Mathe said the off-duty officer's private vehicle was swept away in floods caused by heavy rain on Friday.

“Since then, search and rescue teams have been hard at work in recovering the member’s body. The 36-year-old warrant officer Ntsako Pataka was attached to the division: protection and security services (PSS) where he served as an in-transit VIP protector. The member had 15 years’ service having joined the organisation in 2007.” 

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola expressed his gratitude to the rescuers who found Pataka's body. 

“This is a tragic ending for us as the SAPS and the family of the member, we were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member,” said Masemola. 

He thanked Pataka for his dedication to the police ministry. 

Meanwhile, chaplains and psychologists were being deployed to counsel Pataka's family and colleagues. 

TimesLIVE

Joburg EMS overstretched as rescue efforts continue in flood-hit areas

Johannesburg emergency management services teams have been deployed to several parts of the city where flooding has been reported.
News
2 days ago

City of Joburg to assist more than 300 residents displaced by floods in Soweto

The City of Johannesburg says plans to accommodate families displaced by flash floods in Soweto at the weekend are in place.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala