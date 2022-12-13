×

South Africa

Pensioner suspects inside job after robbery

Stokvel members warned not to withdraw large sums

13 December 2022 - 07:33
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Pensioner Martha Mahlatji, 72, along with other stokvel members were counting their year's savings when two gunmen suddenly pounced on them and made off with more than R70,000.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that they were on the hunt for suspects who allegedly robbed members of the Leshwane Mzansi Stokvel in Tshware village outside Mankweng in Limpopo, on Saturday morning. ..

