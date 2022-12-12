Parties slug it out to win control of embattled Ditsobotla
Opposition leaders blame lack of services on ANC
On Thursday, the residents of Ditsobotla Local Municipality will have a new council as the North West town goes for a by-election three months after its council was disbanded.
Over the past two weeks, the municipality has seen some of SA’s most powerful politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen, campaign for votes...
Parties slug it out to win control of embattled Ditsobotla
Opposition leaders blame lack of services on ANC
On Thursday, the residents of Ditsobotla Local Municipality will have a new council as the North West town goes for a by-election three months after its council was disbanded.
Over the past two weeks, the municipality has seen some of SA’s most powerful politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen, campaign for votes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos