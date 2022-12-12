×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Parties slug it out to win control of embattled Ditsobotla

Opposition leaders blame lack of services on ANC

12 December 2022 - 07:53
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

On Thursday, the residents of Ditsobotla Local Municipality will have a new council as the North West town goes for a by-election three months after its council was disbanded.

Over the past two weeks, the municipality has seen some of SA’s most powerful politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen, campaign for votes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala