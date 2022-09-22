Poor work ethic, culture of violence plague NW municipalities — Rosho
MEC says officials fight over positions at expense of residents
22 September 2022 - 07:52
The North West government has painted a bleak picture of the status of eight municipalities which have been ravaged by fraud, corruption and poor service delivery which have crippled them.
The provincial government said the state of Ditsobotla, Mamusa, Moses Kotane, Maquassi Hills, Mahikeng, Tswaing, Kagiso Molopo and JB Marks local municipalities has deteriorated and got worse since a parliamentary oversight visit last year...
