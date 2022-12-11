UDM joins in on Section 89 review application as interested party

As President Cyril Ramaphosa awaits the outcome of Tuesday’s debate of the Section 89 panel report into Phala Phala, the UDM has written to its lawyers demanding to be cited as an interested party in the Constitutional Court review application.
UDM’s lawyers, Ntanga Nkuhlu Inc Attorneys, wrote to Ramaphosa’s legal team informing them their client failed to cite the UDM, EFF and ATM despite having made submissions to the panel.
ATM president, Vuyo Zungula was, however cited in Ramaphosa’s founding affidavit as the fifth respondent.
“Our client finds it disturbing and curious that your client, who is the president of the Republic, is seemingly deliberately intent on abusing court process by, seeking to impede parliament in performing its oversight and accountability activities.
“More relevant hereto, failing to join all the parties represented in the National Assembly as is customarily done. More specifically, your client failed to cite the UDM, the EFF and the ATMknowing fully that these three parties have a direct and substantial interest in the matter by virtue of having made submissions to the panel whose decision is being reviewed.”
Two weeks ago, the three member independent panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer to with regard to where foreign currency stolen on his Phala Phala farm originated from.
The report found there was no evidence on how the money came into the country and the exact amount of foreign currency stolen is yet to be disclosed.
ANC NEC leaves it to delegates to grill Ramaphosa on Phala Phala
The report also found inconsistencies between the president’s version of events and that of the head of the presidential protection unit, Wally Rhoode.
The UDM lawyer, Mongezi Ntanga, said he had been instructed by his client to demand the “effect the necessary amendments to rectify the situation and join all the political parties in the National Assembly” by no later than Monday failing which an urgent application would be launched to compel Ramaphosa to do so.
The Phala Phala report will be debated at 2pm on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, during Friday’s ANC National Executive Committee meeting, the party resolved to include the integrity commission report on the Phala Phala scandal in the party’s organisational report to be tabled at the December 16-20 national elective conference.
ANC deputy president David Mabuza will table it as part of the organisational report before the conference.
