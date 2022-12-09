×

Entertainment

Miss SA dress to showcase Mzansi’s sophisticated talent

Medupe's design raises eyebrows on social media

09 December 2022 - 07:25
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

The dress that Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri showcased this week ahead of her trip to Miss Universe is meant to showcase SA's talent in a sophisticated way. 

Sello Medupe, one of the designers behind the dress that raised some eyebrows on social media this week, said it took his team two weeks to conceptualise the dress which captures the colours and techniques of Tsonga culture. The sculptural ensemble features a large hibiscus and wings that feature flags from African countries...

