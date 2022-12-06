Ramaphosa backers confident ANC MPs will save boss
President might escape impeachment but state bodies still chase Phala Phala money
President Cyril Ramaphosa's backers say the expectation today that ANC MPs would vote against the process of his impeachment is a vindication of the strategy to get the party to rally around its president.
One ANC NEC insider speaking to Sowetan said: “We defeated them [Ramaphosa's detractors]. We gave them leeway to speak and ventilate their issues but when it comes down to the crux of it, we’re on top,” the NEC member said...
