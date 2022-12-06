×

South Africa

Ramaphosa backers confident ANC MPs will save boss

President might escape impeachment but state bodies still chase Phala Phala money

06 December 2022 - 07:25
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa's backers say the expectation today that ANC MPs would vote against the process of his impeachment is a vindication of the strategy to get the party to rally around its president.

One ANC NEC insider speaking to Sowetan said: “We defeated them [Ramaphosa's detractors]. We gave them leeway to speak and ventilate their issues but when it comes down to the crux of it, we’re on top,” the NEC member said...

