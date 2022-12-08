×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ramaphosa declares December 27 a public holiday

08 December 2022 - 10:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared December 27 2022 a public holiday. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared December 27 2022 a public holiday. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Tuesday December 27 a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.

The presidency announced that Ramaphosa declared the holiday in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994).

“In terms of the 2022 annual calendar, Christmas Day, 25 December, falls on a Sunday. Section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act provides that whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

In this instance, the Monday following Christmas Day is another public holiday, the Day of Goodwill.

 “If the holiday of Sunday 25 December were to be moved to Monday 26 December, this would cancel the holiday of 26 December or cause the two holidays — which are part of 12 paid public holidays annually — to overlap,” stated Magwenya.

The presidency said that this would mean workers would only have 11 paid public holidays this year, while Section 5 of the Public Holidays Act provides that "... every employee shall be entitled to ... at least the number of public holidays as provided for in this Act”.

The president declared a public holiday in view of the unique circumstances around the 2022 calendar, and to uphold relevant labour law principles and practices, Magwenya said.

TimesLIVE

Durban scrambles to fix derelict beachfront pools as city gears up for festive season

Durban residents have hit out at the eThekwini municipality’s failure to maintain the Rachel Finlayson Pool on the city's beachfront promenade, which ...
News
1 day ago

Durban mayor mum on beach dip challenge but ‘not taking public for a ride’ over safety, says city

The eThekwini municipality is adamant Durban will be ready for the festive season, saying it is working to ensure all beaches will be open for the ...
News
1 week ago

10,000 new boots on the ground to fight festive season crime

A group of 10,000 newly trained constables will hit the ground from December 13 to fight festive season crime.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...