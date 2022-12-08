Coach hopes Lions cash in at home games

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen says they are targeting a place in the knockout stage of the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) Challenge Cup.
The Johannesburg side will be joined by the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup as the South African sides, they will compete with teams from the United Rugby Championship (Italy, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland) Top 14 (France) and Gallagher Premiership (England).
The Challenge Cup kicks off this weekend, it features 18 teams split into two pools and then will follow with the knockout phases leading up to the final which will be in May in Dublin, Ireland. The Lions are in Pool B with Cheetahs and six more teams.
Van Rooyen, affectionately known as "Cash", will lead the Lions to their first campaign in the Challenge Cup, their opening match will be on Saturday when they take on the Dragons at Ellis Park (12.45pm). The Lions head honcho has set his team the goal of reaching the knockout stages.
“The core group will be involved in the URC and the EPCR, it will be nice to play the first one, but hopefully we’ll get close to the playoffs and have everyone available there as well," said van Rooyen speaking to the media.
"It’s only four games, two home and away, historically we have seen in the European competition with the English and French teams that their home record is unbelievable.
“It’s vital to get as many points as possible at home and see how many points we can get away to hopefully get a home round of 16, quarterfinal, and semi-final with the final being away.
“You need the results, ideally with a bonus point. In the four games, there are potentially 20 points, anything less than 16 points becomes an arm wrestle with point differences. So, at home you want to get as many points as you can and build that points difference because it’s four games only and the log shows that it’s quite congested," he said.
Lions skipper Reinhard Nothnagel said they want to bring in the SA flavour to the Challenge Cup.
"There’s a lot of excitement in the group about playing this new competition. We want to perform well in this competition," he said.
Coach hopes Lions cash in at home games
European Professional Club Rugby competion kicks off this week
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
