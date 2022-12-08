The house where Khumalo stayed is just a stone's throw away from the initial clinic.
Mgengo said a neighbour took Khumalo to J Dumane Clinic, also in Vosloorus, where he was rushed to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital where he ultimately died.
“My brother had a chance of survival and they did not help him. Dineo arrived at the clinic around 3.45pm and the clinic closes at 4.30pm but still they could not help her. They should have done something to help because they are health workers. We have lost the only person who is working in this house,” Mgengo said.
On Thursday, angry residents blocked the entrance of the clinic with rocks and burning tyres demanding that management of the facility should come out and account for what had happened.
Sowetan tried to speak to the nurses at the clinic but they declined to comment, saying they are still addressing the matter with their seniors.
Police have since been called to the scene. Community leaders are also demanding a meeting with management at the clinic where Mokoena is expected to identify the person who allegedly turned her away.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Family accuses a Vosloorus clinic of turning away patient who later died
Image: Antonio Muchave
A Vosloorus family in Ekurhuleni has accused staff at Ext 28 Clinic of turning away a woman who had come to seek help for her sick boyfriend. The man died later at another health facility.
According to Anele Mgengo, her cousin Tshepo Khumalo, 28, arrived home in the morning on Tuesday not feeling well.
Mgengo said as the day progressed, Khumalo’s condition worsened.
“He was vomiting and even started to soil himself. Her girlfriend Dineo [ Mokoena] then rushed him to a nearby clinic but they turned her away.
“She asked them to at least call an ambulance to come and help but they told her that they can only be able to call a private ambulance… she then left to look for someone who could take him to another health facility,” Mgengo said.
Image: Antonio Muchave
The house where Khumalo stayed is just a stone's throw away from the initial clinic.
Mgengo said a neighbour took Khumalo to J Dumane Clinic, also in Vosloorus, where he was rushed to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital where he ultimately died.
“My brother had a chance of survival and they did not help him. Dineo arrived at the clinic around 3.45pm and the clinic closes at 4.30pm but still they could not help her. They should have done something to help because they are health workers. We have lost the only person who is working in this house,” Mgengo said.
On Thursday, angry residents blocked the entrance of the clinic with rocks and burning tyres demanding that management of the facility should come out and account for what had happened.
Sowetan tried to speak to the nurses at the clinic but they declined to comment, saying they are still addressing the matter with their seniors.
Police have since been called to the scene. Community leaders are also demanding a meeting with management at the clinic where Mokoena is expected to identify the person who allegedly turned her away.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos