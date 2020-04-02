KZN paramedics 'refuse' to ferry infected patient

The official, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said a circular was sent to all employees in the province instructing them to attend workshops a week before the incident.

"Everyone attended the workshops because we understand the risks that come with handling patients with Covid-19. It is common sense that additional training would be provided as this pandemic poses a different challenge to how we operate as medical practitioners," said the source.

"The district manager, (a 'Mrs Mbambo'), had to go to Grey's Hospital where the group is stationed to convince them to attend to the call but they still refused.

"She even gave them protective gear but they still refused. Another ambulance had to be dispatched from Durban to transport the patient."

One of the paramedics, who refused to be named, said yesterday they were upset by how they were treated and said they did not refuse to attend to the patient but questioned how they were expected to carry out their duties with minimal training.

"How are we expected to place our lives in danger and further place the lives of loved ones in danger? The training that was given to us was not enough for us to deal with the patient. We could not use the masks that were provided because we had them for two days," said the paramedic.