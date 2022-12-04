Police urge matrics to be wary of crime as rage parties go into full swing

Police have urged matric rage festival goers to be “crime conscious” as the annual event goes into full gear in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
Two big matric rage festivals, regarded by many school leavers as a rite of passage that symbolises stepping into adulthood, kicked off on Friday in Plettenberg Bay and Ballito, and will run for about a week.
Last year the organisers pulled the plug on the Ballito event after 36 people — 32 guests and four staffers — tested positive for Covid-19.
Police on Sunday appealed to festival goers via its social media platforms “to practise safety and celebrate responsibly”.
Image: Shelley Christians
“Know the festival guidelines, refer to the rage festival website.
“Make sure you read up about safety at the festival, where to stay, how Rage Rides operate and everything else you need to know to plan your rage festival experience.”
Police advised festival goers to not put themselves into dangerous or solitary situations and “make sure you know how you are getting home each night”.
“Be crime conscious — be aware of crime opportunities at all times.”
Police warned youngsters attending the event to not leave drinks unattended to avoid them being spiked with illegal substances and be on the lookout for strange cars or people when leaving or going to venues hosting rage events.
