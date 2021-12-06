At outbreak epicentre, students shrug off Omicron and fret about exams

“Sometimes the internet link doesn’t work. I need to have the teacher in the room.”

Scientists are analysing Omicron to see if it evades the immunity conferred by vaccines or past illness.

The government is pushing to try get as many people vaccinated as possible, while urging the cancelling of possible super-spreader events, including the big student parties and festivals popular at this time of year.

Several have already been called off, including a music festival for young people on the coast after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19 at the site.

Some early data seems to show more young people getting the severe symptoms typically suffered by their elders. But youths are also the least vaccinated: only a fifth of 18 to 34-year-olds have had the shot, official data shows, partly owing to false beliefs about its safety proliferating on the internet.

Chisale admitted he belongs to the other four-fifths.

“So many things I’ve heard about the vaccine: it makes you sick, headache. Maybe some day, but I don’t think I’m ready," he said, and he’s in no rush to change his mind, even with the fourth wave of Covid-19 surging through his campus.

Other students ignored the mountain of false vaccine information, including nursing student Sinethemba Nkosi, 20.

She and her friends got the shot, except one, and he was the only one who fell sick during the latest wave. Nkosi never caught it from him, even though they share a house.