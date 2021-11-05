It’s all systems go for Rage festivals at the coast

It’s all systems go for the 2021 Ballito Rage festival, with strict safety measures and protocols in place to avoid a “superspreader” event.

CEO of the Rage Festival group, Greg Welsh, said the organisers had all the necessary approvals from the municipality, local police, fire and traffic departments and the department of health.

The organisers are working with a task team including five people from the provincial health department, two local representatives from the World Health Organisation and a team from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“It’s definitely a collaborative effort and in terms of the safety measures it’s a fully vaccinated event – all staff and guests have to be fully vaccinated and we have a full on-site testing solution,” he said.

The event will be held ahead of a potential fourth wave of Covid-19. Welsh acknowledged there were concerns about a resurgence of the virus, as happened last year.

“It’s a little bit like déjà vu because a year ago there was a very similar setting. In November everyone was living, going out and having entertainment and parties were happening, and then a month later we moved very quickly from 1,000 cases a day to 20,000 a day, so it’s very difficult to understand how the virus works.”