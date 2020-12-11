Mbhazima Shilowa on criticism of Covid-19 restrictions: South Africans are not sure what they want

In a series of Tweets, the outspoken former premier said he was not sure what critics wanted.

“We called on the government to lift restrictions. We said they are treating us like children as if we could not look after ourselves. They said fine, it is in your hands: sanitise, observe the physical distance, wear masks and avoid large gatherings,” he said.

“Truth is, all we wanted was to be allowed to live 'our normal life' as if there was no Covid-19.

“We are now calling on the government to do something. What do we want them to do exactly? Send the police and army to police our behaviour? Restrict interprovincial travel?” he asked.