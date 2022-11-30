Deputy principal accused of sleeping with pupil placed on precautionary suspension

A deputy principal who was beaten up after he was accused of sleeping with a 19-year-old pupil has been placed on precautionary suspension pending investigations.
Spokesperson for the provincial education department Mike Maringa said they could not suspend Samuel Nchabeleng, 52, who is the deputy principal of Kgagatlou Secondary School in Ga-Mphahlele until more facts had been gathered on his case.
“We have not suspended him but he has been placed on precautionary suspension pending investigations,” Maringa said on Wednesday.
Video clips showing Nchabeleng, from Ga-Mphahlele, in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, standing outside the school gate while naked and covered in blood went viral on social media, resulting in the provincial education department launching an investigation into the matter.
The girl's family told Sowetan they caught him raping their child at his home in Lebowakgomo on Monday.
She and her relatives cannot be named to protect her identity.
However, the police have refused to open a case after she denied that she was raped.
Maringa said they hoped to gather more information and conclude investigations soon.
He said the grade 12 pupil would be given an opportunity to write her final examination a separate classroom, should she indicate that she is uncomfortable writing in a venue with other learners.
Nchabeleng revealed to Sowetan on Tuesday that this was not the first time he was being accused of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl after complaints involving two pupils were lodged against him at the school where he previously worked as a principal.
He said another claim came in September at Kgagatlou Secondary.
But he maintains none of the claims against him have been true.
He said he plans to leave his job as a teacher, but Maringa said the department had not received a resignation letter from him.
