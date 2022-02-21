'Violent reaction' from parents over teacher's alleged rape of schoolgirl

A 36-year-old teacher from a high school in northern KwaZulu-Natal appeared in court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old pupil.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the pupil was allegedly raped at school on Friday.

“The matter was reported to the police and the docket was transferred to [the] family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation.”

She said the suspect was remanded in custody until February 28 for a formal bail application.

In a letter on the school’s letterhead, addressed to parents, the governing body said it regretted to inform them “about the traumatic incidents” that took place at the school on Friday.

“We do not have enough words to express our shock and utter dismay. We are sad to state that a departmental educator allegedly sexually assaulted a learner during school time on Friday.”

The letter stated that the parents of the victim were immediately informed.

“The learner was assisted and supported by the school’s psychologist and taken to the hospital crisis centre.”

The letter stated that the teacher was removed from the school by police and confirmed the matter was reported to the provincial education department.

“A full investigation is under way.”

It stated that the reaction to the incident “was violent and extreme and the principal also came under attack”.

“Understandably, the community also expressed their anger about the incident. Two counsellors have been appointed to facilitate counselling for the family, staff and learners who need support.”

Tensions ran high on Monday when parents and members of the ANC and its supporters protested outside the school and the court over the rape allegation involving the teacher.

A member of the ANC’s constituency office said a departmental official read out a letter which stated that the teacher was being suspended.

“The children are very traumatised over the incident and are afraid to talk about it,” she said.

During a meeting at the school, addressed by representatives of the school, some of the protesters threatened to break down the gate.

“You should be fighting for children’s rights,” shouted some of them.

One of the placards read: “Take a stand against violence.”

The school referred queries to the provincial education department, which did not respond.

