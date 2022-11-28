LISTEN | Landlord evicts pitbull racist
Human Rights Commission writes her letter of demand
Belinda Magor, the white woman behind the racist WhatsApp voice note, has been evicted by her landlord.
According to the landlord who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, Magor, 60, was served with a 30-day eviction notice on Friday morning after her identity was unveiled in the media. ..
