South Africa

Teenager struck by taxi while fetching water in Gauteng dies in hospital

10 November 2022 - 11:55
Father and son on the day Ethan, 13, put on a cloak and told Fabian Sass he wanted to be a pastor like him.
Image: Supplied

A teenager who was hit by a taxi while fetching water from a tanker in Coronationville on the West Rand has died of his injuries in hospital.

Ethan Sass, 13, succumbed to his injuries at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday evening, his distraught father Fabian confirmed.

Ethan had been in an induced coma with a fractured jaw and pelvis, severe brain injuries and punctured lungs after the accident on October 12.

Neighbour Natasha Ralph, who was with the family on Thursday morning, said they are devastated. “It is a really difficult time,” she said.

Ethan was a grade 7 pupil at Everest Primary School, where he was an academic achiever, a keen chess player, a member of the band and a “peer group leader” — the term his school uses for prefects.

TimesLIVE

