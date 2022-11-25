×

South Africa

ANC-EFF discord strengthens Phalatse’s hand in Joburg

Detractors set to regroup in a bid for another push

25 November 2022 - 07:37
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will remain mayor for the foreseeable future after tensions between the ANC and EFF could not be resolved in time to push her out.

Two motions of no confidence against Phalatse were withdrawn during the second day of Joburg’s council meeting on Thursday following intense discussions between the minority bloc in council, the ANC and EFF...

