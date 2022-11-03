×

South Africa

EFF, ANC disagree over Ekurhuleni mayor post

Both parties want their candidate to take top job

03 November 2022 - 07:17
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Fierce disagreements within the ANC caucus in the City of Ekurhuleni over the party’s support for EFF mayoral candidate Nkululeko Dunga scuppered the election of a new mayor yesterday.

Tensions were so high during last-minute horse-trading talks between ANC and EFF provincial and national bosses that neither party was willing to relent on their mayoral candidate. The council meeting will be reconvened in seven days...

