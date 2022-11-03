EFF, ANC disagree over Ekurhuleni mayor post
Both parties want their candidate to take top job
Fierce disagreements within the ANC caucus in the City of Ekurhuleni over the party’s support for EFF mayoral candidate Nkululeko Dunga scuppered the election of a new mayor yesterday.
Tensions were so high during last-minute horse-trading talks between ANC and EFF provincial and national bosses that neither party was willing to relent on their mayoral candidate. The council meeting will be reconvened in seven days...
