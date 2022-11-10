We don’t freestyle in the ANC, Nciza reads riot act to Masina
EFF says no to ANC for Joburg coalition
“We don’t freestyle in the ANC," says ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza in response to why Ekurhuleni regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina is facing disciplinary action.
Masina has been charged with bringing the party into disrepute for defying the provincial bosses by moving forward with the motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell...
We don’t freestyle in the ANC, Nciza reads riot act to Masina
EFF says no to ANC for Joburg coalition
“We don’t freestyle in the ANC," says ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza in response to why Ekurhuleni regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina is facing disciplinary action.
Masina has been charged with bringing the party into disrepute for defying the provincial bosses by moving forward with the motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos