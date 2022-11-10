×

South Africa

We don’t freestyle in the ANC, Nciza reads riot act to Masina

EFF says no to ANC for Joburg coalition

10 November 2022 - 18:56
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

“We don’t freestyle in the ANC,"  says ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza in response to why Ekurhuleni regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina is facing disciplinary action.

Masina has been charged with bringing the party into disrepute for defying the provincial bosses by moving forward with the motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell...

