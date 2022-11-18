×

South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding stays, but expect erratic changes: Eskom

By Staff Reporter - 18 November 2022 - 17:51
Eskom says stage changes will be more erratic because of the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Stage 4 load-shedding will remain until further notice, Eskom said on Friday afternoon.

“Changes in the stages of load-shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns,” the power utility said.

The higher stage of load-shedding since Friday morning was mainly because of the high number of breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves, it added.

Since Friday morning a generating unit each at Kendal and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs, Eskom said, adding that delays in returning to service a unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Hendrina and Tutuka power stations had contributed to capacity constraints.

However, a generating unit each at Camden, Kriel, Tutuka and two units at Majuba were returned to service.

Eskom said it had 4,887MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,320MW of capacity was unavailable because of breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

