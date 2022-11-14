PSA strike has little impact at busiest borders
Trucks pass through SA, Zim gates without any hindrance
By Mandla Khoza and Zoe Mahopo - 14 November 2022 - 07:36
While the national strike by the Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) disrupted services at government offices last week, it seems to have made little impact at Beitbridge and Lebombo borders, which are SA’s busiest exit and entry points.
Government workers affiliated to PSA took to the streets on Thursday demanding a 10% wage hike from their employer. Their downing of tools saw several offices – mainly home affairs, labour and traffic departments – being closed for several hours. There were reports of long queues of trucks forming at the Lebombo gate in Mpumalanga. ..
