Eskom enforces power cuts from 9am

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Tuesday.
This is until further notice, Eskom said.
“This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit.”
Eskom had anticipated being able to limit load-shedding to the evening cycle this week.
