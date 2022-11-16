×

LISTEN | Kidnapping for ransom is big business in South Africa

By Paige Muller - 16 November 2022 - 14:30
Eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta was found two weeks after she was kidnapped. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

On Monday evening South Africa celebrated the happy reunion of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was kidnapped on November 4 when the driver of the lift club that takes her to school was held at gunpoint, and her family.

Abirah was found alive and physically unharmed on Monday evening after police recovered her from a shack in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Research shows kidnappings, particularly for ransom, have become big business in South Africa over the past few years.

Listen here: 

Abirah’s father, Aslam Dekhta, said the 11 days his family spent without her were full of worry and among the worst of his life. He said he would make another plan to transport his child to and from school every day to ensure nothing like this happened again.

The Cape Town child’s story had a happy ending. Over the past four years, however, kidnappings in the country have become increasingly deadly.

Graeme Hosken, investigative reporter for TimesLIVE, and Justin Naylor, MD at IToo, an insurer which provides kidnapping for ransom insurance for Hollard, explained why. 

