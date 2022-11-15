×

South Africa

Several people questioned after girl abducted two weeks ago found in Khayelitsha

15 November 2022 - 10:22
Eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta was found two weeks after she was kidnapped. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

Eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta who was abducted in Rylands two weeks ago was found in a shack in Town 2, Khayelitsha, on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said members of specialised units and Cape Town law enforcement officials used state-of-the-art technology to locate her.

“The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descend on the township where the young girl was found. She has since been sent to a doctor for a medical assessment.”

He said investigations were continuing. Detectives were questioning several people in connection with the kidnapping.

TimesLIVE

