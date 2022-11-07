"Government can do better. Women and children are perishing. There are various organisations such as ours that government can collaborate with and we can assist because we know who is or isn't part of our communities," she said.
"These people are tainting our name by killing innocent children for evil practices. Today we bury a child with incomplete body parts, why?"
Deputy minister in the presidency Zizi Kodwa lauded members of the community for coming together during this period.
"There is no amount of anything that can defeat a united community. What I appreciated most is seeing the community of Wattville and the entire Gauteng showing support to the family.
"We must be united because nowadays you might see a man wearing a suit looking good, only to find that they are an animal.
"Our children are no longer safe. At another place, a priest was arrested for killing a child. When will it ever be that we can have our children play outside and confidently say they are safe."
Activities paused at various primary schools with pupils and teachers making a guard of honour as Bokgabo's body moved along Dube Street to the Boksburg sub-regional cemetery where she was laid to rest.
Ntokozo Zikhali, who was arrested in connection with the girl's death, is expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate's court again in November 14.
He faces charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.
Bokgabo Poo, 4, buried at emotional funeral in Ekurhuleni
Image: Antonio Muchave
