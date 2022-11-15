×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Life in jail for pastor who raped and held woman hostage for eight months

15 November 2022 - 10:06
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A pastor from Viljoenskroon in the Free State has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a 50-year-old woman. Stock image.
A pastor from Viljoenskroon in the Free State has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a 50-year-old woman. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Viljoenskroon magistrate’s court in the Free State on Monday sentenced a 40-year-old pastor who kept a 50-year-old woman against her will for eight months and raped her  several times to life imprisonment.

Magistrate Sbongile Mathambeka also sentenced Office Samson Choniswa, from Rammulotsi, to five years for kidnapping, four years for theft and five years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said on August 31 2020 the complainant was hitchhiking, trying to get transport to Johannesburg after burying her mother.

“Choniswa told the complainant he can organise transport for her but they must first go to his house and the complainant agreed.”

At his house, the pastor said he wanted her to be his wife but she refused.

Western Cape pastor who raped two girls gets 54 years in prison

The Oudtshoorn regional court on Monday sentenced a pastor to 54 years’ imprisonment after his conviction on three counts of rape, three counts of ...
News
1 week ago

“He refused to let her go and kept her in the house for eight months against her will.

“He raped her several times and assaulted her. He took her cellphone and R1,800 cash,” Shuping said.

The woman escaped on March 11 last year. The next day she hitchhiked to Potchefstroom police station where she reported the case.

In court, Choniswa denied raping the complainant and claimed it was consensual.

He said the complainant came to him asking to be his wife.

However, prosecutor Siphokazi Tunzi told the court the injuries sustained by the woman showed she was held against her will.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm