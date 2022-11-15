×

South Africa

ANC to sell off properties to fix its finances

Party set to create firm to consolidate its assets: Mashatile

15 November 2022 - 07:27
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The ANC, which has been unable to pay staff salaries for several months, will be selling off its properties as a means of trying to resolve its financials.

ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said the party had developed a comprehensive strategy to deal with its board property portfolio which he said the party would be leveraging to try and get a grip on its financials...

