ANC to sell off properties to fix its finances
Party set to create firm to consolidate its assets: Mashatile
The ANC, which has been unable to pay staff salaries for several months, will be selling off its properties as a means of trying to resolve its financials.
ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said the party had developed a comprehensive strategy to deal with its board property portfolio which he said the party would be leveraging to try and get a grip on its financials...
ANC to sell off properties to fix its finances
Party set to create firm to consolidate its assets: Mashatile
The ANC, which has been unable to pay staff salaries for several months, will be selling off its properties as a means of trying to resolve its financials.
ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said the party had developed a comprehensive strategy to deal with its board property portfolio which he said the party would be leveraging to try and get a grip on its financials...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos