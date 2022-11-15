A pregnant woman discovered with a gunshot wound to the head on November 2 has been identified as 30-year-old Khuselwa Peter of KwaZakhele in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.
Peter was about five months pregnant at the time of her death, according to the police.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said police had responded to a complaint from a truck driver of a body lying in a ditch on the Old St Albans gravel road near Booysen Park at about 7.45am on November 2.
The woman was wearing her pyjamas.
“It is alleged that on the evening of November 1, Peter asked her boyfriend to buy KFC for her.
“As he was leaving in his vehicle, she walked out the gate to inform him that she was walking somewhere nearby and would return shortly. When her boyfriend returned, she was not at home.
“He went to bed, and two days later, after seeing a picture in the newspaper, he realised that the clothing fitted the description of her clothing,” Naidu said.
A postmortem confirmed that Peter was about five months pregnant.
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killer should contact Lt-Col Alan Stuurman on 071-608-1641, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or go to their nearest police station.
Murdered pregnant woman identified by clothing
Peter found with gunshot wound to the head
Image: Freddy Mavunda
