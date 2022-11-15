×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Murdered pregnant woman identified by clothing

Peter found with gunshot wound to the head

By Simtembile Mgidi - 15 November 2022 - 07:15
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had responded to a complaint from a truck driver of a body lying in a ditch on the Old St Alban's gravel road near Booysen Park on November 2
WOMAN IDENTIFIED: Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had responded to a complaint from a truck driver of a body lying in a ditch on the Old St Alban's gravel road near Booysen Park on November 2
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A pregnant woman discovered with a gunshot wound to the head on November 2 has been identified as 30-year-old Khuselwa Peter of KwaZakhele in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

Peter was about five months pregnant at the time of her death, according to the police.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said police had responded to a complaint from a truck driver of a body lying in a ditch on the Old St Albans gravel road near Booysen Park at about 7.45am on November 2.

The woman was wearing her pyjamas.

“It is alleged that on the evening of November 1, Peter asked her boyfriend to buy KFC for her.

“As he was leaving in his vehicle, she walked out the gate to inform him that she was walking somewhere nearby and would return shortly. When her boyfriend returned, she was not at home.

“He went to bed, and two days later, after seeing a picture in the newspaper, he realised that the clothing fitted the description of her clothing,” Naidu said.

A postmortem confirmed that Peter was about five months pregnant.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killer should contact Lt-Col Alan Stuurman on 071-608-1641, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or go to their  nearest police station.

Orange Farm man who killed girlfriend after row gets 20 years

A 25-year-old who man killed his girlfriend after an argument in Orange Farm in February 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.
News
6 days ago

11 men jailed for life for gang rape of pregnant Muslim woman walk free after 14 years

Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, ...
News
2 months ago

He got what he deserved: Ramaphosa welcomes life sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's killer

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday welcomed the life sentence handed to Tshegofatso Pule's killer, Ntuthuko Shoba, adding that it was 'befitting, ...
News
3 months ago

Call for tougher laws on abuse to protect children

SA needs legislative reform that should focus on ensuring that children get better parental care while also tightening the grip on offenders.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm