'Luthuli House should start retrenching staff,' ANC NEC told

He is said to have told the meeting there are staff members who have not done any work since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He said we must get the organigram where you have to now deal with organisational redesign because now you have to look at how many people have been to work since the start of Covid-19,” said an NEC member.

“He was saying that basically the ANC owes people who are sitting at home. Because if you can do a proper analysis of how many people are really doing actual work of the organisation versus what you are spending, those things don’t correlate.”

Asked for a comment, Mabe said he does not comment on internal party talks and referred the publication to the ANC statement.

The post NEC statement read: “The NEC therefore took the following approach on urgent organisational renewal tasks for 2022: Complete the organisational design project and budget and urgently address staff issues within the law and our own strategic priorities.”

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile previously told the NEC the party was looking at retrenching at least 50% of its staff but his office this week said they were not yet at a point where they could immediately start retrenchments.