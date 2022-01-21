LISTEN | ANC staff slam party for blaming political funding law for non-payment of salaries

“More often, the party funding legislation is being blamed for our dire financial situation. However, we must set the record straight. The ANC supported the legislation in its current format. Therefore the organisation cannot be surprised by the limitations which result from the legislation.

“The salary payment delays started months before the legislation came into effect. ANC structures, such as the national working committee and national executive committee, must have monitoring mechanisms to ensure all commitments made on important matters such as labour disputes are actioned,” said Mdala.

He said ANC staff members support all legislation aimed at curbing corruption.

“We are disgusted by the divide-and-rule tactics, which amount to nothing but an attempt to weaken and undermine the unity of the workers. The leadership has endorsed a decision to place some staff members under the care of provinces in terms of financial resources.