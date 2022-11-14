Mbalula said Prasa then hired a service provider to establish if these were indeed ghost employees and to identify weaknesses in its system.
Disappearance of 1,159 ghost workers saves Prasa R200m in salaries
Mbalula says ‘employees’ vanished after launch of Operation Ziveze
Image: Supplied
About 1,159 “employees” vanished from the payroll system of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) in a single day when the parastatal launched Operation Ziveze to crack down on ghost workers last year.
The disappearance of these people saved Prasa R200m in salaries that were paid to people who were earning salaries but not doing any work for the agency. Prasa also noticed that its salary bill had dropped by R20m a month during the investigations.
This was revealed by transport minister Fikile Mbalula when he briefed the media on the preliminary investigations on ghost workers at Prasa.
Prasa launched the investigations last year through Operation Ziveze after discovering 3,100 ghost employees.
Workers were asked to voluntarily come forward for verification.
Out of 17,268 employees at Prasa, 14,268 presented themselves with documentation for verification and 1,159 simply disappeared from the system. Those who vanished included the lowest paid worker up to assistant managers. A total of 3,000 employees failed to present themselves for the verification process.
